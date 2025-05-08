WWE Reportedly Planning Lucha Brothers Reunion on Same Brand

WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a major tag team reunion, with plans reportedly in motion to bring the Lucha Brothers—Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix—together on the same brand roster. This development points toward a renewed focus on the acclaimed duo as a featured team within the company. The update was shared on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon.

The report outlines WWE’s initial decision to split the brothers between brands following their signings. Penta debuted on Monday Night Raw, while Fenix made his first appearance on SmackDown just prior to WrestleMania. According to WrestleVotes, this division was part of a calculated plan.

“Sources indicate there are plans in the very near future to align Rey Fenix and Penta on the same roster and to present them as a team, the Lucha Brothers,” the report revealed. WrestleVotes added further context on the timing: “We are told, the idea behind debuting Rey Fenix on SmackDown pre-WrestleMania was done to keep Penta momentum on Raw uninterrupted during his Intercontinental Championship feud.”

This approach allowed WWE to spotlight Penta’s storyline on Raw while also introducing Fenix to the WWE Universe without overlap. The strategy appears to have been temporary, with long-term plans firmly in place to reunite the duo.

“We are also told WWE has been eager to have the duo work as a team since the moment they became available last fall,” WrestleVotes concluded.