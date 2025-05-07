×
Braun Strowman May Return to WWE in the Future if Needed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 07, 2025
WWE has undergone another wave of roster changes, and among the most notable names parting ways with the company are Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler. Their exits have sparked widespread discussion, particularly around Strowman’s status and future in professional wrestling.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, financial considerations played a role in Braun Strowman’s departure, with his high salary believed to be a contributing factor in WWE's decision.

Veteran wrestling journalist and analyst Bill Apter shared insight on Strowman’s situation during an appearance on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge podcast. Apter pointed to WWE’s shifting creative direction as a possible explanation for the decision, saying,

“I think that this time around, they never envisioned him as a full-time, long storyline player. I do not want to use the term filler but just a good-hand to have around to get the excitement going and maybe put some guys over which he did. But nothing that they were planning on for a long period and I do not know if he actually wanted to be part of this for long periods of time.”
Apter also clarified that there does not appear to be any bad blood between the two sides, leaving the door open for a potential return down the line.

“I heard that it was not an angry break, and if they call him six months or a year down the road, ‘We need you for three or four months,’ he’d be willing to do it again.”

