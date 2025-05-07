×
Report Reveals Talks of Big Surprise at WWE Backlash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 07, 2025
Speculation is building around a possible return for Cody Rhodes, with new reports suggesting WWE has discussed bringing “The American Nightmare” back as soon as this Saturday’s Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis.

PWInsider reports that at least one internal pitch has been made for Rhodes to make a surprise appearance at Backlash, though they stressed the plan is not confirmed and could still change. The timing would make sense, given Rhodes has been off WWE television since WrestleMania 41, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in a match marred by outside interference from musician Travis Scott.

Backlash marks WWE’s first major event since WrestleMania 41, setting the stage for potential storyline shakeups. If Rhodes were to return, he could confront Cena and seek redemption for the controversial finish that ended his title reign.

While a Backlash return is reportedly under discussion, other promotional materials hint that Rhodes may instead resurface on the May 16th episode of SmackDown.

