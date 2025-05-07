Elijah Returns to WWE NXT, Targets Trick Williams and Unites with TNA

Elijah, the man once known as Elias in WWE, made a surprise return to WWE television during the May 6th, 2025 edition of NXT. The TNA star entered the battle royal to a loud and heartfelt “Welcome Home” chant from the NXT audience, clearly showing how much his presence had been missed.

After the match, Elijah took a microphone and addressed the crowd with a pointed message, blending nostalgia with new rivalry:

“Hello, I am Elijah. I saw a friend in need. I do not like Trick Willy [Trick Williams], so I decided to come to NXT. TNA, we walk this way. I got one more thing to say. It is NXT, walk with me. One question for everybody here tonight. Who wants to walk with Elijah?”

His return is already making waves, and the cross-promotional feud will escalate when Elijah teams up with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry at TNA Under Siege on May 23rd. The duo will take on the team of Frankie Kazarian and NXT's Trick Williams in a highly anticipated tag team match that promises to bridge worlds and ignite tensions even further.