AEW Parts Ways With The Righteous Ahead of Contract Expiry

Vincent and Dutch, collectively known as The Righteous, have officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, marking a significant change in their careers.

New details have confirmed that the pair proactively requested their release from AEW, a move that was granted by the company last week. This decision comes despite the fact that both men were under contract through to late 2025.

The departure is said to have been entirely amicable, with no reported tension between the duo and AEW. While there are no current plans for them to return, a source close to the situation suggested that the door remains open for future appearances in AEW or Ring of Honor. Such returns, if they occur, would likely be under a non-contracted, per-appearance arrangement rather than a long-term deal.

At this time, there is no official indication of where Vincent and Dutch may land next, but fans of The Righteous will no doubt be watching closely to see what lies ahead for the enigmatic tag team.

