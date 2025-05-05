Karl Anderson Shares 500-Day Sobriety Milestone: “I Feel Like I’m 22 Again”

Speaking on the latest episode of his Talk’n Shop podcast, Karl Anderson shared that he has now been sober for over 500 days. The wrestling veteran opened up about how abstaining from alcohol has dramatically improved his overall well-being, leaving him healthier and more energized.

“The Machine Gun is like 500-something days stone-cold sober. I feel great. Next level, not drinking beer. I feel great,” Anderson said. “Health is through the roof. Listen, I was one of the best wrestlers around anyway, I just never got credit for it. I was one of the best wrestlers ever and I was hungover half the time. But now that I’m not ever hungover, I feel like I’m fcking 22 again. That’s a fcking shoot hoot.”

Now 45 years old, Anderson is continuing to recover from shoulder surgery he underwent last November for a torn rotator cuff and partially torn labrum. At the time, he was under contract with WWE, but he and longtime tag team partner Luke Gallows were released from the company this past February.

Both men will officially become free agents on Thursday, May 8, when their respective non-compete clauses come to an end.

Throughout their careers, Anderson and Gallows have formed a formidable tag team across numerous promotions, including WWE, NJPW, TNA, and AEW.