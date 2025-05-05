WWE Signs Top AAA Stars Amid Major Promotion Takeover

WWE recently reached a deal to acquire the Mexican promotion AAA, with the blockbuster agreement expected to be finalized later this year. As part of the acquisition, WWE is already making moves to bring some of AAA’s top talent under its banner, signaling big changes ahead for both companies.

According to Super Luchas Editor-in-Chief Ernesto Ocamo, WWE has signed several prominent stars from AAA’s roster. The names joining WWE include Alberto El Patron, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., El Hijo del Vikingo, La Parka, La Hiedra, Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla, and Niño Hamburguesa.

Among those listed, only Alberto El Patron has previous experience on WWE’s main roster. The veteran competitor, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio, is a four-time WWE World Champion and one of the most recognizable figures to have emerged from AAA into the global spotlight. His return to WWE, however, raises eyebrows given his history of controversies, both during and after his prior tenure with the company.

While El Patron is still expected to perform in AAA under WWE's leadership, it remains unclear whether he will make a full-fledged return to WWE television. His status within the new WWE-AAA dynamic is likely to be a point of intrigue for fans and industry insiders alike as the acquisition progresses.

