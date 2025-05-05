×
“You’re Trying to Be The Rock”: Booker T Sends Message as WWE Cuts Anthony Luke

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2025
“You’re Trying to Be The Rock”: Booker T Sends Message as WWE Cuts Anthony Luke

Anthony Luke’s journey on WWE LFG came to an emotional close during the May 4 episode, as he was one of eight hopefuls cut from the competition. The decision to release Luke came directly from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who gave the young talent some blunt, but headline-worthy feedback during the show.

“You are trying to be The Rock. And let me tell you—everybody that has ever tried, has failed.”

While some contestants might have taken the critique harshly, Luke embraced the comparison. Posting on X shortly after his elimination, the 28-year-old expressed pride in even being mentioned alongside one of the most iconic names in professional wrestling.

Luke’s ties to WWE extend beyond his short-lived time on LFG. He is currently engaged to Maxxine Dupri, a rising star on WWE’s main roster since 2022. Their relationship has made Luke a familiar face to some fans even before his debut on the reality competition series.

Although his time on LFG has ended, it remains to be seen whether this marks the end of Anthony Luke’s pursuit of a WWE career—or simply the beginning of a different path to the spotlight.

