×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Vince McMahon Accused of Withholding Key Documents in WWE Shareholder Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2025
Vince McMahon Accused of Withholding Key Documents in WWE Shareholder Lawsuit

The ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit continues to escalate as the plaintiffs have taken new legal steps in their effort to compel Vince McMahon to comply with court-ordered discovery. Motions were filed earlier this week in the Delaware Court of Chancery requesting that McMahon be ordered to release specific documents tied to the case.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics reported, “Vince McMahon appears to be resisting or delaying full compliance with discovery in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit filed last year over the TKO merger.”

The lawsuit was initially filed in November 2023 by the Laborers’ District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio, acting on behalf of a broader group of WWE shareholders. The plaintiffs argue that McMahon manipulated the merger process between WWE and UFC parent company Endeavor for personal gain.

According to the filings, the case is currently in the discovery phase. The court has issued a deadline of May 14 for McMahon to respond to the motion. If no response is submitted by that date, the court may grant the plaintiffs’ requests by default.

In their allegations, the plaintiffs claim that McMahon orchestrated a “quick sale” to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who is referred to in the legal documents as McMahon’s “close friend and longtime ally.” They further allege that the deal McMahon accepted was a “sweetheart deal” designed to secure his position as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, a move they say was intended to shield him from heightened scrutiny following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Additionally, the suit claims that WWE board members staged a “sham sales process” which heavily favored Endeavor and deliberately excluded at least two competing all-cash offers. These offers, the plaintiffs contend, provided better terms but would have resulted in McMahon being removed from power.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 4th 2025

#wwe

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska, USA

May. 5th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dayton, Ohio, USA

May. 9th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy