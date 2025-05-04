Update: Shotzi Quietly Moved to WWE Alumni Section

Shotzi's tenure with WWE appears to be nearing its conclusion.

Her profile was recently moved to the Alumni section of WWE's official website, signaling an impending departure. While she has not been officially released, it has been confirmed that her contract is set to expire soon and will not be renewed—a situation similar to what occurred with Baron Corbin last year.

Earlier this week, Shotzi shared a passionate promo on social media that left many fans questioning her WWE future. Not long after, she followed up with a heartfelt message, saying, “I am more than grateful for the wild ride! Can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud. 💚”

Shotzi last competed on the February 19 episode of WWE Speed and was also seen accompanying Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley at NXT Stand & Deliver. She originally signed with WWE in 2019, where she found success in NXT, including a reign as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Ember Moon. Her time on the main roster included standout appearances on SmackDown and special events.

With her WWE chapter likely closing, fans are eager to see where her journey heads next.