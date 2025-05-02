×
Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler Among Names Reportedly Released by WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
WWE has reportedly begun a round of roster cuts, marking the first wave of talent and staff releases in some time.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, an internal company memo has revealed that several on-screen talents have been let go. Those reportedly released include Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. The internal information was circulated to WWE employees, although the company has yet to issue an official public statement.

In addition to talent, WWE has also parted ways with a key figure behind the scenes—Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations, Christine Lubrano.

While these releases have made headlines, Ross Sapp pointed out that in some cases, it may not be a matter of being "released" per se. Instead, certain contracts may have simply not been renewed as WWE moves into its next business phase.

