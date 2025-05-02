×
Josh Mathews Quietly Joins AEW in Behind-the-Scenes Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
Former WWE and TNA broadcaster Josh Mathews has reportedly joined All Elite Wrestling in a behind-the-scenes capacity, marking a new chapter in his decades-long career in the wrestling industry.

PWInsider reports that Mathews is currently working as part of AEW’s production team, operating from the company’s production truck. In this role, he is responsible for facilitating communication between the production crew and AEW’s producers, a key function in maintaining seamless live broadcasts.

Mathews was most recently with TNA Wrestling, where he worked for ten years before his release in February 2025. His time at TNA saw him evolve into a central figure behind the camera, playing a significant role in the production department during both the final years of the Dixie Carter era and the transition under Anthem Sports and Entertainment.

Before his tenure in TNA, Mathews entered the wrestling world through WWE's Tough Enough reality competition. Although he did not win the series, he built a successful career with WWE, serving in various roles including commentator, backstage interviewer, and on-screen personality.

While AEW has yet to publicly confirm his hiring, Mathews' addition is already being regarded as a valuable enhancement to the company’s expanding production infrastructure.

