New Details Emerge on MJF’s Role in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2

More details have emerged about Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s (MJF) role in the highly anticipated Netflix sequel Happy Gilmore 2, which sees Adam Sandler return to one of his most iconic characters nearly three decades after the original hit theaters. The comedy follow-up to the 1996 box office smash brings a new generation into the picture — quite literally — as Gilmore is now the father of four grown sons.

Joining Sandler in the sequel are MJF, Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky, Conor Sherry, and Philip Schneider, who portray Gilmore's wild and chaotic sons: Gordie (MJF), Wayne (Cutkosky), Terry (Sherry), and Bobby (Schneider).

In a recent feature with AP News, the camaraderie among the actors was highlighted. Schneider, an acting newcomer, summed up the vibe of the group, saying the boys are “just goons.” MJF echoed that sentiment, joking about how he landed the part, saying, “I looked like a goon, so they just assumed I’d be fine on the rink.”

The film, which had a four-month shoot, allowed the cast to build a strong bond both on and off the set. Cutkosky commented on how quickly the group connected through their shared comedic energy, stating, “The fast pace of stupidity that we got to and what made us family was such an amazing thing. It’s really hard to come by.”

MJF added his own thoughts on the chemistry between the on-screen brothers, saying, “In between scenes, we could like look at each other and know what we were thinking and make each other laugh without talking.”

Schneider credited Sandler for the warm and inclusive atmosphere, saying that the Golden Globe-nominated actor was key to making the entire set feel like a family.