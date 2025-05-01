×
Charlotte Flair Joins Shane McMahon and Alex Rodriguez Courtside at NBA Playoff Game (Video)

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2025
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair turned heads on Wednesday night as she was spotted courtside at Crypto.com Arena for the NBA Playoff showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Flair was not alone—she attended the high-profile game alongside MLB legend and current sports investor Alex Rodriguez.

Their appearance quickly drew attention, with sports journalist Arash Markazi capturing and sharing video footage of the two at the event. The game marked the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs and brought out a host of notable figures.

Throughout the evening, Flair and Rodriguez were seen engaging with several prominent guests. Among them were former WWE figure Shane McMahon, Lakers executive Rob Pelinka, and comedian Jeff Dye. Rodriguez’s presence carried added relevance, as he currently holds a minority ownership stake in the Timberwolves and famously dated WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson. Dye, meanwhile, also has past WWE connections, having previously been in a relationship with Becky Lynch.

