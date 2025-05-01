×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Finalist Confirmed for 2025 AEW Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2025
Finalist Confirmed for 2025 AEW Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

The final spot in the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament has officially been secured.

During the April 30 edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired from Norfolk, Virginia, the broadcast closed with a high-stakes semifinal clash as part of the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tournament for the men. In the main event, Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family went one-on-one with former AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

The match was a grueling, competitive affair that extended through two commercial breaks, keeping the crowd fully engaged. Both men delivered intense offense, with Fletcher showcasing resilience and technical precision, while Page brought his signature blend of heart and brutality.

In the end, it was Hangman Page who emerged victorious, overcoming Fletcher in a hard-fought contest to punch his ticket to the tournament finals.

With this victory, Page advances to face Will Ospreay in the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals. That showdown is set for AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25 in Glendale, Arizona. The winner of the final will earn a coveted AEW World Title opportunity at AEW ALL IN: Texas.

HAVE YOUR SAY! 

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 5 - Billy Jack Haynes

N/A

May 6th, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy