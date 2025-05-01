Finalist Confirmed for 2025 AEW Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

The final spot in the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament has officially been secured.

During the April 30 edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired from Norfolk, Virginia, the broadcast closed with a high-stakes semifinal clash as part of the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tournament for the men. In the main event, Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family went one-on-one with former AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

The match was a grueling, competitive affair that extended through two commercial breaks, keeping the crowd fully engaged. Both men delivered intense offense, with Fletcher showcasing resilience and technical precision, while Page brought his signature blend of heart and brutality.

In the end, it was Hangman Page who emerged victorious, overcoming Fletcher in a hard-fought contest to punch his ticket to the tournament finals.

With this victory, Page advances to face Will Ospreay in the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals. That showdown is set for AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25 in Glendale, Arizona. The winner of the final will earn a coveted AEW World Title opportunity at AEW ALL IN: Texas.

