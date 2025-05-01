Liv Morgan Cast in Star-Studded Crime Thriller Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo

Liv Morgan is trading the squared circle for the silver screen, stepping away from WWE RAW to pursue a major film opportunity. During the April 28th 2025 edition of RAW, Morgan informed interim RAW General Manager Nick Aldis that she required time off to work on a “big Hollywood movie.” Now, further details have emerged.

The project in question is Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, a new film from Neon Pictures, directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Miike. Filming is scheduled to begin within the coming week in Japan. Morgan joins a star-studded cast that includes Shun Oguri—best known for his role as Ren Serizawa in Godzilla vs. Kong—and Lily James, widely recognized for Baby Driver and Pam & Tommy.

According to Deadline, the story centers on a corrupt police officer played by Oguri. Known as the Bad Lieutenant, his gambling habits and questionable ethics are put to the test when an enigmatic FBI agent, portrayed by James, arrives in Tokyo. The agent is investigating the disappearance of a politician’s daughter, played by Liv Morgan. As the mystery unfolds, the pair are stalked by a sinister figure tied to the yakuza underworld.

With a compelling international cast and a dark, gripping plot, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo is shaping up to be a major cinematic event, marking an exciting chapter in Liv Morgan’s expanding career beyond WWE.

