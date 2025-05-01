Ric Flair Reveals Why He Has Been Absent From AEW TV

Ric Flair has not appeared on AEW television in quite some time, and he recently opened up about the reason behind his absence. Speaking on Busted Open Radio’s “From The Master’s Class” podcast, the wrestling legend discussed the circumstances that led to his reduced presence.

Flair revealed that AEW President Tony Khan was unaware he was on blood thinners, which ultimately influenced the decision to keep him off television. He said, “The reason I’m not on TV now is Tony [Khan] didn’t know I was on blood thinners…That’s why. At Sting’s last match, I had already made a blade. I was ready to go. He said [no]… I made blades for all the guys in the old days.”

Flair, known for his commitment to the craft, also reflected on his longstanding practice of blading in matches, explaining how important it was during his era of wrestling. “If I couldn’t cut myself, we weren’t gonna make it through the match. [chuckles] You try wrestling Rufus R. Jones for an hour…That’s a long hour-Broadway.”