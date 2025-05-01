×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ric Flair Reveals Why He Has Been Absent From AEW TV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2025
Ric Flair Reveals Why He Has Been Absent From AEW TV

Ric Flair has not appeared on AEW television in quite some time, and he recently opened up about the reason behind his absence. Speaking on Busted Open Radio’s “From The Master’s Class” podcast, the wrestling legend discussed the circumstances that led to his reduced presence.

Flair revealed that AEW President Tony Khan was unaware he was on blood thinners, which ultimately influenced the decision to keep him off television. He said, “The reason I’m not on TV now is Tony [Khan] didn’t know I was on blood thinners…That’s why. At Sting’s last match, I had already made a blade. I was ready to go. He said [no]… I made blades for all the guys in the old days.”

Flair, known for his commitment to the craft, also reflected on his longstanding practice of blading in matches, explaining how important it was during his era of wrestling. “If I couldn’t cut myself, we weren’t gonna make it through the match. [chuckles] You try wrestling Rufus R. Jones for an hour…That’s a long hour-Broadway.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 5 - Billy Jack Haynes

N/A

May 6th, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy