Logan Paul Features Liv Morgan’s Mugshot in Music Video, She Reacts Live!

Logan Paul is no stranger to controversy, and his latest stunt proves he enjoys pushing buttons for laughs. In his new music video “Stay Humble,” Paul included Liv Morgan’s viral mugshot—something she actually found hilarious.

Paul shared the video on Twitter, which showed Morgan singing along as her mugshot flashed onscreen. She immediately burst into laughter, clearly expecting it. “Stop. I f****** knew it! Play it back,” she said. When Paul asked if she liked it, Morgan replied, “Yeah, I need to see it again. It’s the best right here.”

Morgan was arrested in December 2023 during a traffic stop in Florida and charged with marijuana possession. Her mugshot quickly went viral, sparking memes and fake merchandise. Though the charges were later dropped, Morgan once feared the incident might end her wrestling career.

Now, she is able to laugh it off, and fans are happy to see her taking it all in stride.