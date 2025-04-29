WWE SmackDown Viewership Slips Amid NFL and NBA Playoff Competition

This past Friday, April 26, WWE SmackDown averaged 1.599 million viewers on USA Network, marking an 8.2 percent drop from the previous week. Despite the decline, it was still the second-highest viewership for the show since March 7 — the episode following John Cena’s dramatic heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

SmackDown ranked fourth on television for the night with a 0.51 rating in the 18–49 demographic. That rating was down 7.3 percent from the prior week but stood as the second-best number in that category since the March 14 broadcast.

The episode faced intense competition, airing opposite day two of the NFL Draft across multiple networks, in addition to NBA and NHL playoff coverage. Only the NFL Draft and NBA broadcasts outperformed SmackDown in the 18–49 demo.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when SmackDown aired on Fox, the show’s total viewership was down 25.8 percent, and the key demographic rating fell by 12.1 percent.