Naomi Opens Up About Potentially Stepping Away From WWE to Start a Family

WWE star Naomi recently appeared on The Nikki and Brie Show on SiriusXM, where she candidly discussed the possibility of stepping away from wrestling to focus on having children.

During the conversation with hosts Nikki and Brie Garcia, Naomi shared the deeply personal and emotional decision she faces regarding starting a family. Brie asked Naomi if the subject had been a long-standing topic in her life, to which Naomi responded, "He’s been talking about it for a long time," referring to her husband. Nikki added, "He was ready to lock it in," with Brie noting, "He was ready 16 years ago."

Naomi spoke about her role as a stepmother to two teenagers, saying, "My step kids, they’re 16 and 18 now. Jaiden is in college. Jayla’s next. So we’re also like, 'Do we do it? Do we start all over?' or you know, do we just ride this thing out how it is, which is great too, so I never thought I’d be here struggling with this decision."

She reflected on her original dreams of having children young, expressing, "I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot, but now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Your girl is getting up there. You know? I’m 37 and I’m like…" Nikki pointed out that she had her own child at 37, offering some comfort to Naomi, who seemed to be feeling the pressure of time.

Nikki reminisced about their early days filming Total Divas, saying, "We were 20, and you’re younger than us, so think of this. We started filming 'Total Divas' at 29, 28 or 29," highlighting how quickly time has passed.

Naomi acknowledged the reality of her situation, stating, "It went by so fast. I can’t believe I’m like, you know, asking myself, struggling with that question, but I’m definitely leaning towards it, but I also have, like, I’ve had health issues. I only have one ovary, so even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can’t. I have to."

Brie asked if Naomi might have to consider IVF, while Nikki suggested a surrogate. Naomi revealed that these are conversations currently happening in her household, saying, "We have a lot to figure out, so I definitely, I won’t, you know, I have to step away and, you know, take care of my health, take care of myself and if we’re going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon."

She concluded by sharing how much this personal decision is affecting her outlook on her wrestling career, adding, "With that on my mind, too, and on my plate, I think that makes, you know, my time left here even more special and valuable to me and that’s why I’m like, just so passionate about what I’m doing, because I really think this might be it."

