AEW Grand Slam: Mexico Officially Sells Out Arena México in Just Two Days

All Elite Wrestling has achieved a major milestone, as the company’s first-ever event in Mexico, AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, has officially sold out just two days after tickets went on public sale. The special episode of AEW Dynamite is set to take place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the historic Arena México in Mexico City, making it a monumental debut for the promotion in the country.

Tickets for the event became available on Saturday, April 26, and were immediately met with overwhelming demand from fans. Analysts covering wrestling ticket sales observed that seats, particularly those located in the lower bowl sections, were snapped up extremely quickly. This occurred despite reports indicating that ticket prices were significantly higher than the typical cost for events hosted at Arena México. Impressively, the venue, which holds approximately 16,500 fans, sold out entirely before AEW had even announced any matches for the card.

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will be held in partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), bringing a rare opportunity for a major United States-based wrestling promotion to stage an event inside the legendary Arena México. The show is the starting point for a remarkable week of international wrestling action at the venue, which will also see events featuring talent from CMLL, Ring of Honor (ROH), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro). The rapid sell-out of the event highlights the passionate support from fans and the strong excitement surrounding AEW’s expansion into the Mexican wrestling scene in collaboration with CMLL.