×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Update on Karrion Kross’ Status After WWE WrestleMania 41 Promo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2025
Update on Karrion Kross’ Status After WWE WrestleMania 41 Promo

The fallout from WrestleMania 41 continues to ripple through the WWE universe, with many still buzzing about Karrion Kross’ passionate promo during the WrestleMania Recap show.

During the broadcast, Kross delivered a fiery and emotionally charged promo following Logan Paul’s victory over AJ Styles earlier in the evening. Speaking in character, the RAW Superstar expressed his frustrations, notably at a time when his current WWE contract is set to expire later this year. His words resonated deeply, capturing the attention of both fans and colleagues alike.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, reporting via Fightful Select, despite the widespread attention Kross’ promo received, there is no backstage heat on him within WWE. It was noted that the promo was unscripted, as were the other promos featured during the WrestleMania Recap show.

Sapp further reported that several WWE talents personally reached out to Kross to check in on him and to commend him for delivering a promo that not only stayed true to his character but also elevated his standing among the locker room.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Rebellion

Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Pay-Per-View

#rebellion

AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNT, MAX

#playoff palooza

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy