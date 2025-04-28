Update on Karrion Kross’ Status After WWE WrestleMania 41 Promo

The fallout from WrestleMania 41 continues to ripple through the WWE universe, with many still buzzing about Karrion Kross’ passionate promo during the WrestleMania Recap show.

During the broadcast, Kross delivered a fiery and emotionally charged promo following Logan Paul’s victory over AJ Styles earlier in the evening. Speaking in character, the RAW Superstar expressed his frustrations, notably at a time when his current WWE contract is set to expire later this year. His words resonated deeply, capturing the attention of both fans and colleagues alike.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, reporting via Fightful Select, despite the widespread attention Kross’ promo received, there is no backstage heat on him within WWE. It was noted that the promo was unscripted, as were the other promos featured during the WrestleMania Recap show.

Sapp further reported that several WWE talents personally reached out to Kross to check in on him and to commend him for delivering a promo that not only stayed true to his character but also elevated his standing among the locker room.