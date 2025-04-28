Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Tease Shocking Return With Mystery Third Man

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are stirring up excitement once again, bringing back the iconic black-and-white style video promos they popularized during their time with the New World Order (NWO) in WCW. In their latest teaser, the legendary duo announced that they are back and hinted at a mysterious third man joining their new venture.

The video was filled with nostalgia and intensity. Hogan opened with a striking line: “Why so serious? Because you know who I am.” Bischoff followed up by adding, “But you do not know why he is here. This is so badass. You people know who we are. You have no idea what we are about. We are back. Hulkster, we are so back.”

The two icons reflected on their previous impact on the wrestling world while promising to do it all over again. Hogan shared, “You are my favorite of all favorites. But we ran so hard. We changed the world one time, but now we are here to wake them up. We are here to slice and dice the world of wrestling, and you are not going to know what hit you.”

Bischoff built even more anticipation, stating, “You know, we changed the world of professional wrestling….It is going to rock your world. Should we tell them? Should we tell them who our third man is? Should we talk about his credentials? Should we talk about all of his championships? Should we talk about the world-class athletes that he has brought to the very top of this point? Should we talk about that? No. Not yet, but do stay tuned because when we do, it is going to rock your world.”

Hogan emphasized the credibility of the mystery person by declaring, “He is a badass, too. He is a real, real badass.” Bischoff closed out the promo by saying, “We are back. We are better than ever. You cannot wait to see.”

Fans are now eagerly awaiting further details about what Hogan and Bischoff have planned and, more importantly, who this third man will be.