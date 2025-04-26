WWE Reportedly Preparing Huge Offer for Former AEW Champion

WWE appears to be preparing a significant offer for a highly sought-after former AEW champion, as one of the promotion’s rising stars looks to be nearing the end of her current deal.

There has been mounting speculation that former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will depart Tony Khan’s promotion when her contract reaches its conclusion later this year. This growing belief has only strengthened the rumors that May, known as "The Glamour," could soon be making her way to WWE.

Since her loss to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution in March, May has been noticeably absent from AEW programming. In what was a brutal and emotional clash, Storm secured the win following a devastating piledriver through a table atop the entrance ramp. The match, branded a "Hollywood Ending," marked a violent and bloody finale to their intense rivalry.

During May's absence, notable wrestling journalists Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez weighed in on her future during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer revealed, "I know from people in WWE…they know she wants to go there. I do not know when her contract is up, everyone seems to think it is this summer."

Alvarez added further context by stating, "I was given the impression it is a two-year deal that she signed originally, so you can do the math. I have heard the same thing. At least in AEW, there is a belief she is heading to WWE."

Adding to the growing buzz, the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon reported that WWE is preparing an “outstanding offer” for May. Sources close to the situation suggest that WWE’s management, including Triple H, is expected to pursue her aggressively as her contract nears its expiration in the fall.

