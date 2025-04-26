×
Is Bryan Danielson Returning to the Ring? He Weighs the Risks and Rewards

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
Bryan Danielson isn’t completely ruling out the possibility of returning to the ring, but he’s also comfortable stating that for now, “enough is enough.”

The wrestling legend was in London for the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn weigh-in yesterday, where he spoke with JNMedia’s Jamal Niaz. When asked if there was any chance he would return to AEW to face Jon Moxley again, Danielson responded honestly, saying, “Yeah, but my neck is wrecked.”

While addressing the broader possibility of making a return to the ring, Danielson reflected on the risks involved. He said, “So, it’s not ‘no chance’ but it’s risk versus reward, at this point. I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids. One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough and I’m very satisfied with my career and I think enough is enough.”

The interview took place just ahead of the highly anticipated fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, which is set to take place today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. During the conversation, Danielson also spoke about how the buildup to the fight felt reminiscent of a professional wrestling storyline, showcasing the drama that often accompanies major matches. He commented, “I’m a fan of (Eubank Jr.) but I’m also a fan of the build to this fight. It’s like better than a pro wrestling build. It’s like they took so many elements from pro wrestling into this thing – the rivalry between the fathers, even the intrigue about Chris Eubanks Jr’s dad, that they’re not really in good connection – there’s so much drama and intrigue into this fight, but I’m a Chris Eubanks Jr. guy.”

Danielson’s neck injury has been a topic of concern ever since his loss to Jon Moxley at last year’s WrestleDream. At the time, Danielson had expressed hopes of avoiding neck surgery, opting instead for stem cell treatment as a potential alternative. In December, Danielson stated that his chances of returning to the ring were “50/50,” acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding his future in wrestling.

Danielson's full discussion with JNMediaUK is available here:

