"I’d Like to Pull the Curtain Back": Charlotte Flair Talks Future of Her WWE Persona

WWE star Charlotte Flair recently shared her thoughts with People.com on how she plans to evolve her character in the future, especially in the aftermath of WrestleMania.

"On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable,” she explained.

Flair went on to express how her true self differs from the larger-than-life persona she portrays in the ring. "If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City." She continued, noting that while her tough, dominant persona has served her well, she’s now ready to give fans a glimpse behind the curtain.

"But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b—- for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle."

This shift reflects Flair's desire to bring more authenticity and relatability to her character, allowing fans to see a different side of the WWE superstar. After years of being a fierce and unstoppable force in the ring, she’s ready to embrace a more accessible side that fans can connect with.