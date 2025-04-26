The Street Profits Retain Tag Titles in Brutal TLC Match During WWE SmackDown

WWE’s April 25 SmackDown in Fort Worth, Texas, delivered an action-packed main event with the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line in a TLC match. The Street Profits defended their titles against DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns, and all three teams fought hard to send a message.

The match, which closed out the show, was full of high spots and brutal moments, with no shortage of weapons used. Montez Ford delivered three high-flying dives, one of which saw him crash through a table onto Tommaso Ciampa. There was chaos throughout, with Ciampa delivering a White Noise through a ladder on Angelo Dawkins and the MCMG stopping Gargano’s climb to the titles, even hitting a Skull & Bones through a table on him at ringside.

Despite intense action, it was Ford who ultimately retained the titles. After a brutal exchange between Chris Sabin and Gargano atop the ladder, Ford knocked both challengers down and grabbed the belts, securing the victory.

