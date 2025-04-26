×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Street Profits Retain Tag Titles in Brutal TLC Match During WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
The Street Profits Retain Tag Titles in Brutal TLC Match During WWE SmackDown

WWE’s April 25 SmackDown in Fort Worth, Texas, delivered an action-packed main event with the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line in a TLC match. The Street Profits defended their titles against DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns, and all three teams fought hard to send a message.

The match, which closed out the show, was full of high spots and brutal moments, with no shortage of weapons used. Montez Ford delivered three high-flying dives, one of which saw him crash through a table onto Tommaso Ciampa. There was chaos throughout, with Ciampa delivering a White Noise through a ladder on Angelo Dawkins and the MCMG stopping Gargano’s climb to the titles, even hitting a Skull & Bones through a table on him at ringside.

Despite intense action, it was Ford who ultimately retained the titles. After a brutal exchange between Chris Sabin and Gargano atop the ladder, Ford knocked both challengers down and grabbed the belts, securing the victory.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

Tweet
Tweet
Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 26th at 8:00 PM

Airing on USA Network / Netflix

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion Pre-show

Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 7:00 PM

Airing on Pay-Per-View

#rebellion

TNA Rebellion

Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Pay-Per-View

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy