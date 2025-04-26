Fraxiom Debuts on WWE SmackDown with an Impressive Win Over Los Garza

The dynamic duo of Fraxiom, consisting of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, has officially made their debut on WWE SmackDown.

The pair made their first appearance on tonight's episode of SmackDown, where they faced off against Los Garza in a tag team match. In their debut outing as WWE Superstars, Fraxiom emerged victorious, with Axiom delivering a Spanish fly to Angel, which set up Frazer for a stunning phoenix splash to secure the win.

Though tonight marked their official call-up to the WWE roster, Fraxiom is no stranger to WWE audiences. The duo has made several appearances on SmackDown in recent weeks, including one earlier this month. With their move to the main roster, fans can look forward to seeing them in action on a more regular basis.

During their time in NXT, Fraxiom held the NXT Tag Team Championships for a combined total of over 350 days across two separate reigns. Their reign ended at NXT Stand & Deliver, where they lost the titles to Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.