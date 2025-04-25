WWE Legend Lex Luger Details Airport Fall That Altered Hall of Fame Plans

Lex Luger recently opened up about the deeply unfortunate events that kept him from appearing on stage during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Speaking candidly on The Ariel Helwani Show, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on an unexpected accident that occurred just as he was preparing for what was meant to be a significant and celebratory moment in his career.

Luger, who now uses a wheelchair due to a spinal injury sustained later in his wrestling career, shared how a misstep at the airport led to his absence. “The Uber driver drops my wife and I off at the airport,” Luger recalled. “She’s getting out on the far side. The Uber guy rushed around to get my wheelchair at the airport, and when I went to turn to sit down, he panicked and moved the chair on me, and I landed on the sidewalk.”

The fall had immediate consequences. “I fell and my whole right leg went down, so we had to call it audible at the last minute. We were hoping it would come around in time for the Hall of Fame the following night.”

Unfortunately, Luger's condition did not improve in time for WrestleMania 42 either, which took place the day after the Hall of Fame ceremony. “With all that happened with the injury and everything, the next day, on Saturday, I could hardly get out of bed,” he said. He also noted the understanding response from WWE. “I called the guys, and they were so cool about it, and said, ‘Look, we’d love to have you down there. Let’s see how you feel later today’, but it was obvious by late afternoon that I wasn’t gonna be able to get there.”