Bayley Pulled From WrestleMania 41: Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) Furious Over WWE Decision

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
Bayley Pulled From WrestleMania 41: Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) Furious Over WWE Decision

During the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Kickoff show, it was announced that Bayley had been attacked backstage and would no longer compete as originally planned. This sudden development left fans speculating about her condition and role at the event. As a result of Bayley's absence, a major change was made to the Women’s Tag Team Title match scheduled for WrestleMania Sunday. Becky Lynch ultimately stepped in as Lyra Valkyria’s surprise partner. The new duo would go on to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and they successfully captured the Women’s Tag Team Championship in a decisive victory.

The change in plans, however, has drawn significant criticism from within WWE’s own ranks.

Bishop Dyer, known previously as Baron Corbin, shared a fiery and emotional reaction to the situation while appearing on Busted Open Radio. The former King of the Ring did not hold back as he addressed Bayley’s sudden removal from the high-profile WrestleMania spot.

“I’ve had a few days to kind of calm down because it made me extremely angry…F*** you, that’s my sentiment,” Dyer said passionately. “I mean, to do it to Bayley of all people. Someone who’s been there through COVID…has made lemonade out of dogs*** repeatedly…is a model f***ing employee."

He continued, “I don’t give a s*** if she knew the storyline [ahead of time]. Please, do all this, take all these bumps, work your ass off, and two days before we’re gonna replace you…And I know Bayley’s going to be fine…but that is a moment and it is bulls*** all the way through."

Dyer’s frustration echoed what many fans have expressed online. He noted Bayley’s consistent efforts in WWE, from her work during the pandemic to her contributions in NXT, and said she had more than earned a moment on the grandest stage of all.

“She didn’t get to be on WrestleMania. She went down to NXT, elevated talent…does everything you’ve asked of her. Bayley deserved to be on WrestleMania…It is insane to me that you take that moment away.”

Bayley has yet to comment publicly on the situation, but her unexpected removal has added another layer of controversy to what was otherwise a history-making WrestleMania weekend.

