TNA Impact to Air Live with Special Start Time Following Rebellion Fallout

Next week’s episode of TNA Impact will come with a notable scheduling adjustment as the company goes live from California.

During this week’s show, it was officially announced that next Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact will air live from Irvine, California with a special start time of 10 p.m. Eastern on AXS TV and TNA Plus. This change coincides with the aftermath of the Rebellion pay-per-view, which is set to take place this Sunday.

TNA also finalized the card for Rebellion during this week’s broadcast, setting the stage for a major night of action in Los Angeles. The event will be headlined by multiple title matches and high-stakes showdowns, including Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Championship in a triple threat, the Hardys putting the Tag Team Titles on the line against The Nemeths, and an explosive Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship.

In addition to title bouts, fans can expect intense rivalries to come to a head, including a Falls Count Anywhere match between Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana, and a six-man tag featuring The Rascalz and Ace Austin with Sean Waltman backing them ringside.

Here is the full lineup for TNA Rebellion, which takes place Sunday, April 27. The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. Eastern, with the main card starting at 8 p.m.: