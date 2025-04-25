×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Impact to Air Live with Special Start Time Following Rebellion Fallout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2025
TNA Impact to Air Live with Special Start Time Following Rebellion Fallout

Next week’s episode of TNA Impact will come with a notable scheduling adjustment as the company goes live from California.

During this week’s show, it was officially announced that next Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact will air live from Irvine, California with a special start time of 10 p.m. Eastern on AXS TV and TNA Plus. This change coincides with the aftermath of the Rebellion pay-per-view, which is set to take place this Sunday.

TNA also finalized the card for Rebellion during this week’s broadcast, setting the stage for a major night of action in Los Angeles. The event will be headlined by multiple title matches and high-stakes showdowns, including Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Championship in a triple threat, the Hardys putting the Tag Team Titles on the line against The Nemeths, and an explosive Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship.

In addition to title bouts, fans can expect intense rivalries to come to a head, including a Falls Count Anywhere match between Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana, and a six-man tag featuring The Rascalz and Ace Austin with Sean Waltman backing them ringside.

Here is the full lineup for TNA Rebellion, which takes place Sunday, April 27. The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. Eastern, with the main card starting at 8 p.m.:

  • TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page

  • TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

  • TNA X-Division Championship – Ultimate X Match: Moose (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Matt Cardona vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Sidney Akeem

  • TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young

  • TNA Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth)

  • TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match: Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance (c) vs. Jody Threat & Dani Luna vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

  • Falls Count Anywhere: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

  • Elijah vs. TBA

  • The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Ace Austin (with Sean Waltman) vs. The System (Brian Myers, JDC & Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards)

  • Pre-show Match: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lei Ying Lee, Rosemary & Xia Brookside

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

TBA, TBA, TBA

Apr. 26th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on PPV and TNA+

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy