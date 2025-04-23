AAA Announces Return to Monterrey with Triplemania XXXIII Regia This June

AAA is set to return to Monterrey with a major event this summer as Triplemania XXXIII Regia has officially been announced for Sunday, June 15, 2025. The show will be held at Arena Monterrey, marking the fifth time that a Triplemania event will take place in the city affectionately known as La Ciudad Regia (The Regal City).

The announcement was made through AAA’s social media channels on Wednesday, signaling a significant change in venue. After four consecutive Triplemania Regia events were hosted at Estadio Mobil Super between December 2021 and April 2024, this year’s installment will debut at Arena Monterrey.

This event is the second Triplemania installment confirmed for the year. The flagship Triplemania XXXIII is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, from Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The timing of the Monterrey show is particularly notable, as just two days later—on Tuesday, June 17, 2025—AEW is slated to make its Mexican debut in collaboration with CMLL. That event will be held at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, approximately 560 miles from Monterrey.

Meanwhile, AAA’s first shows under WWE ownership are on the horizon for next month. Scheduled appearances include May 3 in Mexico City, May 4 in Nuevo León, and May 18 in Saltillo.