AEW Dynamite Expands Tonight's Card With FTR Comeback and Master P Appearance

AEW is bringing its next episode of Dynamite live from New Orleans, and the card has received a fresh boost with newly added segments and special appearances.

Already announced were the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinal matches, where Kris Statlander is set to face Jamie Hayter. Also scheduled is a high-energy tag team clash featuring The Young Bucks taking on Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.

In a major update, FTR is slated to return to action after serving a one-week suspension. The duo was kept off last week’s show after an intense confrontation where they attempted to go after commentator Tony Schiavone. This incident stemmed from AEW’s commentary team openly criticizing FTR's recent attack on Adam Copeland. The situation escalated to the point where Nigel McGuinness had to step in and de-escalate tensions.

Adding a dose of star power to the night, Master P has announced that he will be in attendance for Dynamite. The rapper and entrepreneur shared the news via social media, writing, “Tomorrow night @aew is in New Orleans, and I’ll be in the house for all the action Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite comes to @LakefrontArena, home of #NOLAsTeam and @PrivateersHoops.”

Fans in New Orleans can expect a packed night of wrestling action, tournament drama, surprise appearances, and high-profile returns.