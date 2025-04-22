WNS Wants Your Feedback on Our Brand-New Look

WrestlingNewsSource.com has officially launched a brand-new look across both our desktop and mobile platforms. Alongside our visual upgrade, we are excited to introduce our new membership system – completely free – which gives our loyal readers access to our upgraded live commentary experience, details on how to sign up are here.

The aim of these changes is to enhance your overall experience and foster a more respectful commentary environment and community space for everyone.

Your feedback is incredibly important to us. Whether you are enjoying the new look, encountering an issue, or have a suggestion on how we can improve, we encourage you to fill out the form below or email coder@wrestlingnewssource.com.

Thank you!