WNS Introduces Member-Only Commenting With Site Relaunch - How To Join

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
WNS – WrestlingNewsSource.com relaunched overnight with a fresh new look, and you might be wondering how you can get involved and have your voice heard! 

A standout addition in this relaunch is our brand-new commenting feature — and to take part, you will need to BECOME A MEMBER.

For the first time, readers can now engage directly with our news articles by sharing their thoughts and opinions in the comment sections. To maintain a respectful, active, and enjoyable community environment, users are now required to sign up and become members of WrestlingNewsSource.com before posting comments.

It is quick and easy — simply click the Become a Member button below, register in under 30 seconds, and once you are logged in, you will stay logged in until you choose to log out. You can also set your own profile avatar and keep track of your ranking on our leaderboard

This update not only improves how we moderate discussions, but also lays the foundation for exciting, community-focused features coming soon. By becoming a member, you are playing a vital role in shaping the future of WrestlingNewsSource.com — one comment at a time!

WNS Relaunches with Major Upgrades, New Features, and Member-Only Commentary

Welcome to the revamped WrestlingNewsSource.com! Enjoy a sleek design, improved navigation, and new membership features for enhanced community engagement. Your feedback is appreciated!

— Ben Kerin Apr 18, 2025 07:37PM

 

