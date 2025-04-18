WNS Relaunches with Major Upgrades, New Features, and Member-Only Commentary

We are delighted to welcome you to the brand-new WrestlingNewsSource.com.

Over the past several months, we have been hard at work completely overhauling the website from the ground up, with one clear goal in mind — to create the best possible experience for you, our readers. This marks the most significant redesign in our nearly two decades online, and we hope you find the improved site more engaging, functional, and enjoyable moving forward.

The updated version introduces a sleeker visual design, enhanced site navigation, and a more intuitive layout to ensure a seamless browsing experience. Beyond the look and feel, we have also introduced several key functional upgrades to make accessing the latest wrestling news faster and more efficient. We have fully optimised versions of the website available for both desktop and mobile, so we encourage you to explore and enjoy the experience on both platforms.



Become a member of WNS

One important change to note is that in order to participate in our commentary section on news articles, users will now need to sign up and become members of WrestlingNewsSource.com. This change will allow us to more effectively moderate conversations, improve the quality of discussions, and lay the groundwork for exciting new community-driven features we plan to roll out in the future.

We are confident in the rollout of the new website, but as with any major update, there may be a few areas that require adjustment or further enhancement. If you come across anything that seems off or raises concern, please do not hesitate to reach out by emailing coder@wrestlingnewssource.com — we will be happy to look into it and address the matter promptly.

Thank you for your continued support of WNS - WrestlingNewsSource.com!

Enjoy!

Ben and Krysti

Co-Founders of WrestlingNewsSource.com