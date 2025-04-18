×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WNS Relaunches with Major Upgrades, New Features, and Member-Only Commentary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2025
WNS Relaunches with Major Upgrades, New Features, and Member-Only Commentary

We are delighted to welcome you to the brand-new WrestlingNewsSource.com.

Over the past several months, we have been hard at work completely overhauling the website from the ground up, with one clear goal in mind — to create the best possible experience for you, our readers. This marks the most significant redesign in our nearly two decades online, and we hope you find the improved site more engaging, functional, and enjoyable moving forward.

The updated version introduces a sleeker visual design, enhanced site navigation, and a more intuitive layout to ensure a seamless browsing experience. Beyond the look and feel, we have also introduced several key functional upgrades to make accessing the latest wrestling news faster and more efficient.  We have fully optimised versions of the website available for both desktop and mobile, so we encourage you to explore and enjoy the experience on both platforms.
 
Become a member of WNS

One important change to note is that in order to participate in our commentary section on news articles, users will now need to sign up and become members of WrestlingNewsSource.com. This change will allow us to more effectively moderate conversations, improve the quality of discussions, and lay the groundwork for exciting new community-driven features we plan to roll out in the future.

We are confident in the rollout of the new website, but as with any major update, there may be a few areas that require adjustment or further enhancement. If you come across anything that seems off or raises concern, please do not hesitate to reach out by emailing coder@wrestlingnewssource.com — we will be happy to look into it and address the matter promptly.

Thank you for your continued support of WNS - WrestlingNewsSource.com!

Enjoy!

Ben and Krysti 

Co-Founders of WrestlingNewsSource.com 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#stand amp deliver

Busted Open Party

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM

#busted open

WrestleMania 41

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#wrestlemania

WrestleMania 41

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Free Admission

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy