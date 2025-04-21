Logan Paul Nearly Sued $400K Over Private Jet Mishap Caught on Camera

Logan Paul recently shared a behind-the-scenes vlog leading up to his WrestleMania showdown with AJ Styles. In the video, Paul showcased his intense training and expressed admiration for Styles, even calling himself “the future of WWE.” But the vlog took a surprising turn as Paul revealed a dramatic incident involving a private jet—and a legal battle.

According to Paul, a private jet his family was flying on experienced a mid-air scare when the door suddenly exploded. The moment was captured on camera as they were filming for the Paul brothers’ reality show Paul American.

“What a crazy journey it has been! But babe [Nina Agdal] as usual, I got bad news. Episode five of Paul American, a plane almost exploded that we were inside of,” he said. “I think the charter company is trying to sue me for their plane exploding and me saving the day.”

Paul went on to describe receiving a settlement letter from the air charter company. He detailed the tense moment when the pressurized cabin led to issues with the door.

“They sent me a settlement letter. Guys, in this episode, you’ll see that the plane was pressurizing and the flight attendants literally couldn’t open them… So I went and then I opened it and it exploded. And the doors flew off… You were fing pregnant. Baby in your stomach. Our years were popping. So, I open this door, I thought I did a good deed. I had to write a letter to the FAA saying what happened. And today I get a letter from the fing Charter company saying it’s my fault.”

The company’s official letter stated that Paul, “forcibly opened the door to the aircraft while same was pressurized,” and claimed his actions were “without consent or direction of the flight crew.”

Fortunately, the incident was caught on camera. Paul believes the footage proves his innocence and was quick to defend himself.

“Thank God we film everything… Yeah because it’s a reality show. We are the first reality show in history where what you see is reality… My blood is boiling. This is fing pathetic. I’m going to take a stand on this like I have for every other motherfer in the past who has tried to f*** with me. Justice and truth wins. And I have both on my side.”

Ultimately, the charter company dropped the lawsuit.