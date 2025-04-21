John Cena Confirms Hair Transplant After Fan Chants About Bald Spot

John Cena has had enough of the constant ridicule over his bald spot and has now taken matters into his own hands—by undergoing surgical hair replacement. The Undisputed WWE Champion recently opened up about the experience during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, revealing how deeply the jokes have affected him and how determined he is to turn things around.

Cena was asked about his noticeably fuller head of hair during his appearance at WrestleMania 41, and he did not shy away from the truth.

“It’s coming in. [Did you do something?] Oh, I did. It’s coming in,” Cena confirmed. “Yeah, see, I listen to you idiots. I do. You have to take the ones from the side and clamp it in on the top. You take the lawn over here and you put it on the dry spot. It just takes a while for it to come in. It’s coming in, man! It’s coming. Hopefully, in a couple months it looks better. Yeah, I’m going out with a huge, long hair.”

With his usual mix of honesty and humor, Cena did not hesitate to give fans another juicy soundbite.

“There’s another headline for you: hair transplant. There it is. Look at that. I’m dropping them, dog. There’s no shame in that, man. I got a problem. I try to fix it. And I’m not gonna tell you who did it, because I’m still waiting for it to get better. Once it gets better and I got the long flowing locks, and I’ll be like, yo, go to this guy, truly go to this guy."

Cena admitted that the transformation is still underway, sharing that it has not been a quick fix.

“So I’m working on it, work in progress. I just saw so many bald spot signs, you know? And that’s the thing, when you get it, so you get the deal right, and your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow, so the old ones fall out. So like in January, February was like, I had it in November. That’s when I came, like, half a skinhead up here.”

What followed was a passionate and candid reflection on how deeply the public teasing has impacted him. Cena spoke frankly about the emotional toll of being mocked for something out of his control.

“Oh, by the way, thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions, because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control. Hey, dude, you don’t look good enough out there. Like, that’s what I’m saying. This isn’t cool. You guys aren’t cool to me. Like, I’m in the Rumble, trying to win. And like, hey, how’s the bald spot?"

He continued, “Like, yo, that’s not fair! I can’t control that. It happens to seven out of 10 dudes. I get leaning into uncomfortable stuff. Hey, maybe if you got a good friend and they tell you, like, maybe don’t wear that out. That’s cool. One of you sons of bitches could have pulled me to the side. No, but in unison, you chant and you make me feel small and you embarrass me."

Cena did not hold back, calling out what he felt was blatant bullying from fans.

“Like, y’all don’t know what that’s like. That is straight-up bullying. That’s just not cool. I don’t like it. That’s not cool. So, thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. Like, that’s how far y’all push me. I just appreciate that. But yo, it’s coming in. Come on, fuzzies!”