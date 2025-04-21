Paul Heyman: “I Did Not Betray Roman Reigns” After WrestleMania 41 Twist

Paul Heyman has broken his silence following the shocking events of the WrestleMania 41 main event, where he accompanied CM Punk to the ring but ended the night aligned with Seth Rollins. In a passionate appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Heyman offered his perspective on what transpired, maintaining that he did not betray Roman Reigns—and did not shy away from criticizing CM Punk.

During the climactic showdown, Heyman delivered a low blow to both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, helping Seth Rollins secure the win in a match that captivated millions. Despite the betrayal being apparent to fans, Heyman is adamant that his actions were not a betrayal of his long-time Tribal Chief.

“My savior did not resurrect himself on Easter Sunday. He could not because he was put down on Saturday and there was no resurrection, benediction, or absolution in the life of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. There could not be,” Heyman explained.

Clarifying his actions during the match, Heyman firmly denied any physical attack on Reigns. “Let’s be clear about this, I did not betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people? I did not touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the WWE Universe by my Tribal Chief.”

Heyman then turned his attention to CM Punk, expressing bitterness about how Punk had treated him and the tough spot he had been placed in. “I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns’ family. CM Punk, not much of a best friend, look at the position he put me in. What a compromising position CM Punk put me in against my own Tribal Chief. What kind of best friend was CM Punk? A lousy best friend. A shitty best friend.”

Heyman defended his loyalty to Punk, stating, “I was loyal to CM Punk. I brought him back after Hell in a Cell. I gave him a spotlight. I gave him a chance to redeem himself with Roman Reigns.”

But the return was fraught with emotional conflict, according to Heyman. “He puts me in this impossible, emotional, compromising position that was an absolute no-win. Not only was it a no-win, it was a must-lose with my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. That is my best friend?” he questioned.

As for when his alliance with Seth Rollins began, Heyman revealed it was when he handed Rollins a steel chair during the match. Rollins used it to strike Roman Reigns, following up with a decisive stomp to claim victory in the WrestleMania 41 main event.