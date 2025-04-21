×
First Look: Teaser Trailer Drops for Netflix’s WWE: Unreal Docuseries

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
WWE: Unreal is set to take fans behind the curtain with unprecedented access to the WWE writer’s room, offering a rare glimpse into the real-life drama that unfolds outside the ring, and showcasing the personal and professional journeys of some of WWE’s most beloved Superstars.

The series promises an immersive look at both the creative process and the behind-the-scenes lives of the talent, with the synopsis teasing, “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

This upcoming ten-episode docuseries will feature 50-minute episodes, with direction led by Chris Weaver and Erik Powers serving as the showrunner. Executive producers include Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz, joined by a roster of industry veterans such as Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico.

The production is a collaborative effort between Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE. WWE: Unreal is scheduled to premiere this Summer.

