×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk on WrestleMania: “I Was a Crying Baby, Literally the Whole Day”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
CM Punk on WrestleMania: “I Was a Crying Baby, Literally the Whole Day”

CM Punk has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he experienced before stepping into the spotlight to headline night one of WrestleMania. Speaking with Daniel Cormier for ESPN after the conclusion of WrestleMania’s second night, Punk reflected on what it meant to finally close the show—a dream he has long pursued.

“Dude, I was. I was a crying baby, literally the whole day,” Punk said. “I had to run out of gorilla when they started playing the video package and I saw 26-year-old me.”

The moment was deeply personal for Punk, who referenced his winding journey back to WWE, including his time away competing in UFC.

“The years I put into this, my time away fighting in the UFC, doing all these other things and then coming back and feeling, ‘I’m home.’ And now I’m ready for the crown. I’m ready for that responsibility to main event my first WrestleMania. And when I say that, I say it’s my first because it’s the first one. It’s not the last.”

Saturday’s show came to a dramatic close when Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Roman Reigns by siding with Seth Rollins. Heyman’s interference allowed Rollins to secure the win, leaving Punk with unfinished business that he hinted will be addressed on WWE Raw. While WWE has not yet confirmed any segments for the upcoming show in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, Punk’s words suggest a confrontation may be imminent.

“Paul Heyman, I knew who he was, just like he knows who I am. We’ve been friends for a very, very long time,” Punk said. “He’s done this to me before—threw a ladder into my head, and I got 13 staples in my head because of it. So, he knows what’s coming.”

“Main eventing WrestleMania was important to me and I needed to share it with somebody who got me there, somebody who never gave up on me. But now he’s turned on me.”

This is not the first time Heyman has turned on Punk—fans may recall the shocking betrayal during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2013, a moment that also left a physical and emotional scar.

Punk’s full conversation with Daniel Cormier is available now on ESPN’s platforms.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix, Peacock

#wrestlemania

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy