CM Punk on WrestleMania: “I Was a Crying Baby, Literally the Whole Day”

CM Punk has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he experienced before stepping into the spotlight to headline night one of WrestleMania. Speaking with Daniel Cormier for ESPN after the conclusion of WrestleMania’s second night, Punk reflected on what it meant to finally close the show—a dream he has long pursued.

“Dude, I was. I was a crying baby, literally the whole day,” Punk said. “I had to run out of gorilla when they started playing the video package and I saw 26-year-old me.”

The moment was deeply personal for Punk, who referenced his winding journey back to WWE, including his time away competing in UFC.

“The years I put into this, my time away fighting in the UFC, doing all these other things and then coming back and feeling, ‘I’m home.’ And now I’m ready for the crown. I’m ready for that responsibility to main event my first WrestleMania. And when I say that, I say it’s my first because it’s the first one. It’s not the last.”

Saturday’s show came to a dramatic close when Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Roman Reigns by siding with Seth Rollins. Heyman’s interference allowed Rollins to secure the win, leaving Punk with unfinished business that he hinted will be addressed on WWE Raw. While WWE has not yet confirmed any segments for the upcoming show in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, Punk’s words suggest a confrontation may be imminent.

“Paul Heyman, I knew who he was, just like he knows who I am. We’ve been friends for a very, very long time,” Punk said. “He’s done this to me before—threw a ladder into my head, and I got 13 staples in my head because of it. So, he knows what’s coming.”

“Main eventing WrestleMania was important to me and I needed to share it with somebody who got me there, somebody who never gave up on me. But now he’s turned on me.”

This is not the first time Heyman has turned on Punk—fans may recall the shocking betrayal during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2013, a moment that also left a physical and emotional scar.

Punk’s full conversation with Daniel Cormier is available now on ESPN’s platforms.