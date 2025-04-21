×
Behind the Scenes of Joe Hendry’s Surprise WWE WrestleMania 41 Moment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Joe Hendry made a stunning appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41 – Night 2, catching fans off guard as he stepped onto the grand stage as Randy Orton’s surprise opponent. Hendry, who currently holds the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, has seen his star rise over the past year thanks to several viral moments and a pair of impressive showings during his NXT appearances that reportedly left WWE officials highly impressed.

The unexpected substitution came after Kevin Owens was pulled from the event due to a serious neck injury. With little notice, Hendry took his place, adding another twist to the night. Despite a valiant effort, Hendry was ultimately defeated by Orton in a hard-fought contest.

After the match, Triple H addressed the media during the post-show press conference and offered a hint that fans may not have seen the last of Hendry in WWE, suggesting there could be more appearances to come.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Hendry is still under contract with TNA, and sources within the promotion say many in the company were only informed of his WWE appearance the day before WrestleMania.

The report also noted that WWE had already approached Hendry by the time Owens’ injury was made public. Hendry’s current deal with TNA is set to expire within the next year, and he has since acquired professional representation.

