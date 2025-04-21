Dominik Mysterio Golf Cart Ride Ends in Collision With Female Fan After WWE WrestleMania 41

After the chaos of Steve Austin’s four-wheeler incident earlier in the night, it appears WrestleMania 41 saw yet another unfortunate auto-related mishap involving a female fan—this one occurring after the show had officially ended.

During the event itself, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made his dramatic entrance by crashing a four-wheeler into the barricade, which reportedly resulted in a female fan being struck. The woman later expressed frustration over the incident, with Nick Khan seen personally checking on her in the aftermath. Following the show, word circulated that she was "incredibly pissed off" about what had happened.

However, that was not the only such occurrence involving a vehicle and a fan that evening.

Once WrestleMania 41 went off the air, a second, seemingly more serious accident took place. Social media user Elliiuudd posted footage showing WWE personnel transporting the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, via a motorized golf cart. As they made their way through a dense crowd of fans, the vehicle struck a female attendee who had found herself in the cart’s path.

Based on the video, the impact appeared much more direct than the earlier incident involving “The Texas Rattlesnake.” At this time, there are no clear updates regarding the condition of the fan who was hit following the broadcast.

