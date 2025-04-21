×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dominik Mysterio Golf Cart Ride Ends in Collision With Female Fan After WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Dominik Mysterio Golf Cart Ride Ends in Collision With Female Fan After WWE WrestleMania 41

After the chaos of Steve Austin’s four-wheeler incident earlier in the night, it appears WrestleMania 41 saw yet another unfortunate auto-related mishap involving a female fan—this one occurring after the show had officially ended.

During the event itself, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made his dramatic entrance by crashing a four-wheeler into the barricade, which reportedly resulted in a female fan being struck. The woman later expressed frustration over the incident, with Nick Khan seen personally checking on her in the aftermath. Following the show, word circulated that she was "incredibly pissed off" about what had happened.

However, that was not the only such occurrence involving a vehicle and a fan that evening.

Once WrestleMania 41 went off the air, a second, seemingly more serious accident took place. Social media user Elliiuudd posted footage showing WWE personnel transporting the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, via a motorized golf cart. As they made their way through a dense crowd of fans, the vehicle struck a female attendee who had found herself in the cart’s path.

Based on the video, the impact appeared much more direct than the earlier incident involving “The Texas Rattlesnake.” At this time, there are no clear updates regarding the condition of the fan who was hit following the broadcast.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix, Peacock

#wrestlemania

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy