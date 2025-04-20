WWE Announces Behind-The-Scenes Netflix Docuseries ‘WWE Unreal’

The long-rumored WWE docuseries modeled after Netflix’s Drive to Survive is finally becoming a reality.

During WrestleMania 41, Michael Cole announced that WWE Unreal, a new behind-the-scenes docuseries, will premiere this summer. The series is set to explore the inner workings of WWE, including a rare look inside the creative process and the writers’ room.

The project has been anticipated ever since WWE’s multi-year deal with Netflix was announced last year. The success of Drive to Survive, which has just wrapped up its seventh season, helped spark interest in creating a similar concept within the world of professional wrestling. Netflix has been expanding its sports-themed docuseries slate with titles such as Full Swing, focused on golf and now entering its fourth season, and The Clubhouse, which will cover the 2024 Boston Red Sox season.

While specifics for WWE Unreal have not been disclosed, it is expected to follow a similar structure to other Netflix sports docuseries. For reference, Drive to Survive typically runs ten episodes per season, The Clubhouse is set for eight episodes, and Full Swing has varied between seven and eight episodes per season.