WWE Sets 2025 Money in the Bank for Los Angeles' Intuit Dome

WWE officially announced during WrestleMania 41 that the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. This venue recently made headlines as the location for the January 6 episode of Raw, marking the brand's premiere on Netflix. The news was first reported by WrestleVotes.
Alongside this announcement, WWE has updated its Premium Live Event schedule for the remainder of 2025 and into early 2026. The revised lineup is as follows:
Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Saturday, May 24, 2025: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Sunday, May 25, 2025: The following night, WWE Battleground also takes place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Saturday, June 7, 2025: WWE Money in the Bank lands in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome.
Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE SummerSlam will be hosted over two nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE will present Clash In Paris from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.
January 2026: WWE Royal Rumble will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM
Airing on TBA
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM
Airing on Netflix
N/A
Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM
Airing on TBA
