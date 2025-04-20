WWE Sets 2025 Money in the Bank for Los Angeles' Intuit Dome

WWE officially announced during WrestleMania 41 that the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. This venue recently made headlines as the location for the January 6 episode of Raw, marking the brand's premiere on Netflix. The news was first reported by WrestleVotes.

Alongside this announcement, WWE has updated its Premium Live Event schedule for the remainder of 2025 and into early 2026. The revised lineup is as follows: