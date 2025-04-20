×
TNA Champion Joe Hendry Makes Shock WrestleMania Debut Against Randy Orton

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
TNA Champion Joe Hendry Makes Shock WrestleMania Debut Against Randy Orton

Randy Orton received a thunderous ovation as he made his entrance at WrestleMania, stepping into the ring with a trademark air of confidence. Holding a microphone, Orton addressed the WWE Universe, reminding fans that this marked his twentieth WrestleMania appearance. He reiterated a promise he made—to be ready for anyone. The only question remaining was who would step through the curtain in search of their own WrestleMania moment, courtesy of an RKO.

That answer came in the form of a shocking, history-making arrival: TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry. The arena erupted as Hendry made his way down the ramp, marking a landmark crossover moment for professional wrestling. The stage was officially set for a never-before-seen clash—Joe Hendry versus Randy Orton on the grandest stage of them all.

In the opening moments of the match, Orton went straight for the RKO, but Hendry had it scouted and countered with a well-timed schoolboy roll-up that earned him a close two-count, catching Orton off guard. Orton retaliated with a stiff front kick, only for Hendry to rebound off the ropes and hit a powerful double thrust. Hendry kept the pressure on with a front chancery, but Orton reversed it—momentarily—before Hendry connected with a front kick followed by a neckbreaker.

As the crowd got behind Hendry, echoing a rhythmic stomp-stomp-clap throughout the stadium, he seemed poised to take control. But Orton, the veteran, stopped the surge with a poke to the eye. He then executed his signature snap scoop powerslam, sent Hendry to the apron, and delivered the classic hanging DDT to a roaring reaction.

The Viper sensed the end was near and readied another RKO. Yet again, Hendry blocked the move and responded with a fallaway slam. With momentum on his side, Hendry kipped up to his feet and struck his confident spin-snap-zoom pose for the cameras.

But just when Hendry appeared to have the upper hand—RKO outta nowhere! Orton finally connected with his signature move and sealed the win via pinfall.

After the match, Orton extended a subtle nod of respect toward Hendry—a silent gesture of acknowledgment that captured the gravity of the moment—before rising to his feet as the victor of yet another WrestleMania classic.

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

April 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Peacock and Netflix

Hashtag: #wrestlemania

