WWE Stars Name the One Wrestler They Would Keep Far from Their Daughters

During WWE's Hall of Fame weekend festivities, Complex took the opportunity to stir the pot with a lighthearted but revealing question for several WWE Superstars: Which wrestler would you never let your daughter date?

The responses varied, but one name echoed repeatedly throughout the night — Dominik Mysterio.

Superstars were quick to playfully throw “Dirty” Dom under the bus, with several cracking jokes about his bad-boy persona, prison storyline, and connection to The Judgment Day. The recurring theme: Dominik is exactly the kind of trouble your daughter should steer clear of.

Even when other names were floated, the consensus eventually circled back to the rebellious and unapologetic Dominik. From the perspective of protective wrestling dads, Mysterio's combination of cocky confidence, past antics, and the fact he spent "hard time" in kayfabe jail made him the unanimous top choice.

Dominik Mysterio, who continues to lean fully into his heel character, will no doubt wear the unofficial title of “least datable” with pride. With the Hall of Fame spotlight and his Judgment Day crew behind him, Dirty Dom continues to be one of WWE’s most talked-about stars — for better or worse.