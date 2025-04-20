Ric Flair Reacts to Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 41 Loss to Tiffany Stratton

Ric Flair has offered his reaction to his daughter Charlotte Flair’s loss to Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41, which took place last night during night one of the two-night event.

Charlotte Flair, the winner of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, selected Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent in a high-stakes showdown for the WWE Women’s Championship. With a victory, Flair would have secured her 15th Women's Championship on the main roster. However, it was Stratton who triumphed on the night, securing the biggest win of her career.

Reacting to the outcome, Ric Flair took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Rather than focusing on the result, Flair praised the quality of the match and commended both women for delivering a standout performance.

“It’s Not About Who Wins Or Who Loses. It’s All About Having The Best Match Of The Night,” Flair posted.

“Congrats @tiffstrattonwwe! You And @MsCharlotteWWE Stole The Show. #WrestleMania”

Stratton's victory was one of three major title changes on the night. Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship, The New Day walked away with the World Tag Team Titles, and Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship.

The Women’s World Championship will be contested tonight in the second women's title bout of WrestleMania 41, as IYO SKY defends her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match.