×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ric Flair Reacts to Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 41 Loss to Tiffany Stratton

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Ric Flair Reacts to Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 41 Loss to Tiffany Stratton

Ric Flair has offered his reaction to his daughter Charlotte Flair’s loss to Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41, which took place last night during night one of the two-night event.

Charlotte Flair, the winner of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, selected Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent in a high-stakes showdown for the WWE Women’s Championship. With a victory, Flair would have secured her 15th Women's Championship on the main roster. However, it was Stratton who triumphed on the night, securing the biggest win of her career.

Reacting to the outcome, Ric Flair took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Rather than focusing on the result, Flair praised the quality of the match and commended both women for delivering a standout performance.

“It’s Not About Who Wins Or Who Loses. It’s All About Having The Best Match Of The Night,” Flair posted.
“Congrats @tiffstrattonwwe! You And @MsCharlotteWWE Stole The Show. #WrestleMania”

Stratton's victory was one of three major title changes on the night. Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship, The New Day walked away with the World Tag Team Titles, and Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship.

The Women’s World Championship will be contested tonight in the second women's title bout of WrestleMania 41, as IYO SKY defends her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy