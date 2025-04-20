×
CM Punk Recalls Screaming at WWE Executive Over Pyro Display

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
CM Punk Recalls Screaming at WWE Executive Over Pyro Display

Despite being given a grand entrance complete with a pyro and fireworks display at WrestleMania 28, CM Punk has made it clear that he is not a fan of such spectacles. Speaking during an appearance on the Masked Man Show, Punk opened up about his aversion to flashy production, even going so far as to describe it as unnecessary and superficial.

Punk did not hold back when recalling a specific WrestleMania moment that left him especially frustrated. Reflecting on the over-the-top presentation, he shared a moment of genuine anger behind the scenes.

“I do not think I have ever pictured myself as ‘guy standing on the second rope holding up a title while they waste money on pyro and confetti.’ I screamed at Kevin Dunn, I cannot remember what Mania it was, when I got all that pyro. So pissed off. I do not need it, do not want it. It is a crutch. It is a crutch. ‘They spent all this money on this bullshit. This guy must be important.’ Awesome entrance music sets the mood. Pyro just makes dogs angry.”

Punk's comments underline his belief that genuine presence and powerful music create a lasting impression—not pyrotechnics or pageantry. While many performers might embrace the grand entrance, Punk prefers authenticity and simplicity over what he sees as wasteful flash.

