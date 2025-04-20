Major Change Looms for WrestleMania 41 Women's Tag Title Match

Bayley may be off the card for WrestleMania 41, but WWE is reportedly preparing a high-profile replacement: Becky Lynch.

Following a brutal backstage assault during the WrestleMania Countdown show, Bayley was declared medically unfit to compete on Night Two. She was originally scheduled to team with Lyra Valkyria in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The match was earned on the April 11 episode of SmackDown, where Bayley and Valkyria emerged as new contenders.

With Bayley out of action, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce presented Valkyria with a difficult choice—either find a new partner or relinquish the title shot.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has a major name ready to step in. “They did an angle before WrestleMania where Bayley was laid out. This is the return of Becky Lynch; she is going to be replacing Bayley against Lyra,” Alvarez stated.

However, there is some uncertainty. Alvarez noted that WWE could scrap the plan if word of the surprise leaks, adding, “I suppose if word gets out, they could change it, but that was the plan today.”

Lynch has not competed since the May 27, 2024 episode of RAW, but signs have pointed to a comeback. Her presence was noted at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, adding fuel to speculation that this moment may be the one WWE has been saving for her return.

